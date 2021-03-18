Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,680 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1,786.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $400.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

