Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 6,821 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1,785.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.