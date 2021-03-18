Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 7,674 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

