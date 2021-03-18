Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

