Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

