Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 569.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,295,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

