Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

