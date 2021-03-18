Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.07 Million Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 1,485.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

