Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4,513.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.