Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 239.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after buying an additional 137,752 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

