Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,724 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

