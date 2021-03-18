Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

