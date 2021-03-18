Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 152,913 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 423.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

