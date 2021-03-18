Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 24,297 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,019.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

