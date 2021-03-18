Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,745 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23,937.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

VB stock opened at $221.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

