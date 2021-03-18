Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,674 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2,917.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $181.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

