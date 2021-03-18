Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

