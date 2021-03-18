Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,254 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

