Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.51, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

