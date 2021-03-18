Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 15,571 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 393,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $137.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

