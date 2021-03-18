Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of PB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

