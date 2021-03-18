Proton (XPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.80 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,754,215 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

