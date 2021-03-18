Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 603,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,059,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

