PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $155.71 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

