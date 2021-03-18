PTON Tops 1-Day Volume of $193.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $542,496.08 and $193.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 103.1% higher against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00624783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033950 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

