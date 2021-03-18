Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $78.65.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

