Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,007,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,745.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,185.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

