Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,065 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,459,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

