Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

