Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,756 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,618,341 shares of company stock valued at $172,799,597. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

