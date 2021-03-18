Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 620 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

