Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

