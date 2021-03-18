Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,431 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $131.65 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

