Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 18,313 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,096 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 767.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

