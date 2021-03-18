Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,797 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of The Allstate worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

