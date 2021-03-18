Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,024 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

