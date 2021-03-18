Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

