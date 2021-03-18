Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.48 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.34 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

