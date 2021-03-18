Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.97 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

