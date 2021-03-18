Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.74 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

