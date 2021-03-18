Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $235.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

