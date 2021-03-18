Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 36,606 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

