Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,423 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

