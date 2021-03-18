Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,308 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.59.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $260.72 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,841 shares of company stock valued at $56,998,258. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

