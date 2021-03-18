Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,266 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $193,700,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

