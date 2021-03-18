Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

