Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $473.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $163.44 and a 52-week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

