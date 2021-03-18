Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $189.71 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.