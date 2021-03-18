Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,563 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $386.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

