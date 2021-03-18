Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 11,350 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.